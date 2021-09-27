Giants' John Mara hears the boos during Eli Manning's jersey ceremony

New York Giants co-owner John Mara heard a round of boos during Eli Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday and acknowledged how tough it’s been for his team lately.

The Giants were down at halftime to the Atlanta Falcons after both teams came into their Week 3 matchup with no wins.

"I would boo, too. We're 0-2 and down at half," Mara said, via ESPN.

Scratch that, now 0-3.

Mara’s frustrations apparently didn’t stop there. The New York Post suggested a top executive threw garbage cans after Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a field goal in the final seconds of the game to win, 17-14. The report suggested it was Mara.

Saquon Barkley defended Mara after the game.

"I don’t think that’s fair to Mr. Mara," he said of the boos. "He’s done a great job."

Barkley, who is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in 2020, scored his first touchdown since the 2019 season. His rookie contract expires after next season, and he will likely be angling for a lucrative deal. He is making $850,000 as a base salary in 2021 and will earn $7.2 million in 2022, as the Giants already exercised his option.

New York is 0-3 for the second consecutive season. The team has already lost two games by three or fewer points.