Chiefs set to sign newly reinstated Josh Gordon: report

Josh Gordon is back in the game and headed to Kansas City.

Despite any off-the-field troubles, the former All-Pro wide receiver — who recently was informed that he is being reinstated — is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reports.

Gordon is flying to Kansas City Monday, and he is expected to be signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad Monday evening.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports there is an expectation he will get a promotion to the active roster shortly after.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violations of the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances — it was Gordon’s sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

OutKick previously reported that Gordon requested a release from the Seattle Seahawks following another NFL suspension and landed in the Fan Controlled Football league with the goals of being "part of something bigger than myself" and to "impart some wisdom" to others with NFL dreams.

The 30-year-old wide receiver submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in July and the NFLPA recommended that he be reinstated.

Around the NFL reports the receiver was reinstated by the league with no restrictions on Sunday, and it seems like he’s ready to get to work.

Gordon led the league in receiving in 2013, when he accumulated 1,646 receiving yards, and previously played for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Cleveland Browns.