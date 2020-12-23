Giants' Joe Judge focused on upcoming game vs. Ravens: 'Let’s forget about Christmas for a little while'

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge could have easily been mistaken for The Grinch on Wednesday morning.

With everyone getting into the Christmas spirit, Judge and the Giants are focused on winning the NFC East title, and it starts with their next matchup this coming weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The message was real clear: We gotta get better. ... We have the Ravens this weekend, it’s gonna take everything we have to beat them and they’re the only thing that matters to us right now," Judge said on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" show. "With all due respect to Christmas, let’s forget about Christmas for a little while and focus on the Ravens."

SPORTS TEAMS THAT HOISTED CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 2020

IN MEMORIAM: ATHLETES AND IMPORTANT SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2020

Before being asked about his message to his team heading into the weekend, Judge talked about how the Giants are partnering with the New York Police Department’s youth football program. They will give at-risk youth children a chance to participate in organized sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants (5-9) head into their Week 16 matchup with the Ravens only one game behind the NFC East-leading Washington Football Team. New York will need to win to keep pace for the division crown, but Washington could wrap up the division if it comes away with a victory over the Carolina Panthers.