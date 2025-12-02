Giants' Jaxson Dart has no interest in changing playing style despite huge hit: 'Not playing soccer out here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite being launched into his own bench against the New England Patriots on Monday night, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart made clear he has no interest in changing his playing style.

The question was brought up to Dart again after he took a huge hit from Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss in the first quarter, which sparked a skirmish among players. The hit raised eyebrows among fans as Dart missed the last two games with a concussion and had been in the blue medical tent during games before to get checked for injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden even implored him on social media to get out of bounds on those kinds of plays.

Still, Dart was defiant.

"I understand the question, but this is football. I'm going to get hit if I'm in the pocket or outside the pocket," Dart said. "I've played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn't be any shocker to anybody if you've followed along with my career. We're not playing soccer out here. You're going to get hit, things happen. It's just part of the game."

YOUNGHOE KOO'S FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG AS SPECIAL TEAMS WOES CONTINUE FOR GIANTS

The Giants strung together one of the worst performances of the season.

Dart had a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the first half, but they went into the locker room trailing 30-7. New York couldn’t get much of anything going in the second half. The Giants managed to put up another touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but the defense’s inability to stop the Patriots didn’t do much in the hope department.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

New England won the game, 33-15.