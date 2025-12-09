Giants’ Jameis Winston criticizes alma mater Florida State football, applauds championship women’s soccer team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last month, Florida State announced the football program’s decision to retain head coach Mike Norvell despite a 5-7 record.

Former FSU star quarterback and current New York Giants player Jameis Winston took a moment to sound off about the state of the football program he once led to a Bowl Championship Series (BCS) national championship.

In a pointed message shared to X, Winston congratulated FSU’s women’s soccer team for winning its fifth championship while also taking a jab at the school’s other football team.

"Thank you @FSUSoccer for you consistently being our best football team over the years!" the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner wrote.

The soccer team recently celebrated its fifth NCAA title, hoisting the trophy in 2018, 2021, 2023 and now 2025.

Winston was much more accustomed to winning games than he was losing them during his stint in Tallahassee.

Including the national title game win, Winston put together a 27-1 record in college. Winston declared for the NFL Draft after the 2014 season and became the No. 1 overall selection in 2015.

In the 11 seasons since Winston's departure, FSU has compiled a 76-60 record. Norvell has coached the team to just two winning seasons in his six years at the helm.

The Seminoles' 2025 season started on a high note, with the team celebrating an upset win over Alabama. FSU proceeded to win the next two games, but the 3-0 start was followed by a four-game losing skid.

Florida State is just 7-16 over the past two years, failing to win a road game in that span. In a statement released shortly after the school announced Norvell would return, Florida State President Richard McCullough acknowledged the football program’s need for improvements.

"Coach Norvell embraces our support in that process and agrees that success must be achieved. He continues to demonstrate an unwavering belief in this program's future, and so do we," McCullough said. "This decision reflects a unified commitment to competing in the rapidly evolving landscape of college football, while maintaining continuity within the program."

