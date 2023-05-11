Giants' 2023 schedule makes NFL history in brutal way

The New York Giants probably aren't happy after the NFL released all 32 teams’ schedules for the 2023-24 NFL season.

Seven of the Giants' first 10 games on their 17-game schedule are on the road, which is a first in NFL history since the league added bye weeks in 1990, per FOX Sports' Warren Sharp.

Sharp added that the league has never forced a team to play on the road in seven of the first 10 weeks, let alone seven of their first 10 games.

But, as the saying goes, there’s a first time for everything, and the Giants are going to have to deal with it.

The Giants will be at home at MetLife Stadium to begin the season, hosting the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."

That will be followed by a West Coast trip to face the Arizona Cardinals followed by the reigning NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers.

After a trip back home to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, the Giants take a three-game road trip for Weeks 5-7, facing the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.

Finally, after a much-anticipated matchup with the New York Jets in Week 8, the Giants head back out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders before hitting Dallas for their second and final regular-season matchup with the Cowboys in Week 10.

Counting the Cowboys twice, the Giants will face five playoff teams from last season during the 10-game stretch.

The Giants have the third most difficult schedule based on their opponents’ win percentage last season. New York also has a late bye week. It comes in Week 13 following back-to-back home games, the first of the season, against the Commanders and New England Patriots in Weeks 11 and 12.

Once the bye week is over, the Giants are home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 before hitting the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. They'll travel to Philadelphia to face the reigning NFC champion Eagles for the first of their two matchups in Week 16 on Christmas Day.

The Los Angeles Rams come to town in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve, and the regular season ends at home against the Eagles in Week 18.

The Giants made it to the divisional round of the playoffs in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach, so expectations will be high for the Giants in 2023.

They made some promising new additions to the roster, including Darren Waller at tight end and a solid NFL Draft class. They also extended contracts for Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence. Saquon Barkley may be among those with a new deal too.

But they will have to battle road crowds more than any other team to start the season.