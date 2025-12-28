Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's late-game dunk nearly causes brawl between Bucks, Bulls players

Antetokounmpo returned from a calf strain and scored 29 points

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo caused some postgame consternation on Saturday night immediately after a 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Antetokounmpo scored game-high 29 points but the final two points game in the closing seconds is what set his opponents off. The two-time MVP dribbled the ball down the court and performed a windmill dunk before time expired.

Giannis Antetokounmpo plays to the crowd

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on Dec. 27, 2025. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

Bulls players were not happy with the Bucks star and got in his face after the game. The pushing and shoving continued as Bucks and Bulls players left their benches to break up the fracas. Tensions nearly exploded as the two teams went back into the locker room.

"I ain't no painter but you get the picture," Antetokounmpo wrote on X accompanied by a picture of his slam.

He told reporters that the dunk was supposed to be a message intended for his players.

"We're 11th in the East," Antetokounmpo said, via ESPN. "Got to keep finding an identity. And if that's to get a little bit of scrappy at the end, so be it. We're not champs. Why should we play the clock out and have respect and fair play? We're fighting for our lives right now."

Bulls and Bucks players get into scrum

Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls get into a scrum as the game ends at United Center on Dec. 27, 2025. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

It was Antetokounmpo’s first game since suffering a calf strain. He missed eight games. He said the focus was on being healthy from here on out.

Bulls guard Coby White was among those upset with Antetokounmpo.

"He shouldn't have dunked the ball," White said. "It's disrespectful to the game. I said, 'Bro, you're better than that.' The game is over with. Why you got to do that? It's a respect thing."

It’s at this point of the season when the wins matter the most. Teams like the Bucks and Bulls, who are treading water in the Eastern Conference, cannot afford to wait to turn on the jets after the All-Star break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shakes hands with teammate

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, celebrates with guard Kevin Porter Jr.. left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 15-16 record. Milwaukee is 11th with a 13-19 record. Teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets could surprise and leap those teams in a few weeks. They cannot take anything for granted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

