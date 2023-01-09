Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Georgia's Adonai Mitchell makes incredible one-handed catch to cap 38-point first half vs TCU

Stetson Bennett had four touchdowns in first half

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Georgia put an exclamation point on a first-half bulldozing of TCU in the first half of the College Football National Championship on Monday night.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 22-yard touchdown pass with about 26 seconds left in the half. Mitchell caught the ball with one hand and took it away from TCU cornerback Josh Newton for the score.

Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a touchdown pass late in the second quarter against Josh Newton #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

The play caught the attention of social media.

Georgia took a 38-7 lead into the half as they look to win back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs narrowly defeated Ohio State to get to the final and TCU defeated Michigan.

Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a touchdown pass late in the second quarter against Josh Newton #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

Georgia got out of the gate strong with 17 first-quarter points. Bennett had four total touchdowns in the first half – two passing and two rushing. He was 14 of 17 with 213 passing yards. He added 39 yards on the ground.

Brock Bowers led Georgia with five catches for 102 yards. Ladd McConkey and Mitchell each had touchdown catches. McConkey had four catches for 74 yards. Mitchell only had the one catch.

Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a touchdown pass late in the second quarter against Josh Newton #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

Georgia held TCU to just 121 total yards on offense. Max Duggan was 8 of 12 with 97 passing yards and two interceptions. He had a rushing touchdown – the Horned Frogs’ only score of the half.

