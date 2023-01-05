TCU chancellor reveals growth of the 150-year-old university ahead of College Football Playoffs

"Riff, ram, bah, zoo!"

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are headed to the 2023 College Football Playoffs championship game in Los Angeles, California — which takes place tonight.

The game is a matchup between ranked teams #1 Georgia and #3 TCU — after the Horned Frogs scored an underdog win against #2 Michigan last week.

Ahead of the game, chancellor Victor Boschini told Fox News Digital in an interview that the school has evolved over the past 150 years.

"Everybody here is connected in a way that I’ve never seen," he said.

Located in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas Christian University is a private university with roughly 10,500 undergraduate and 1,750 graduate students as of fall 2022.

The university is also celebrating its 150th year in 2023 — so it's safe to say this is a big year for the Horned Frogs.

Founded in 1873, the college was built on the idea of meshing classical education with character development.

Brothers Addison Clark and Randolph Clark were minister-teachers who started the college with just 13 students, making it one of the first coed institutions west of the Mississippi, according to the university’s website.

The college, originally named AddRan Christian University, moved to Waco, Texas, in 1895.

There, the first official football team was formed just one year later.

The college officially became Texas Christian University in 1902, the website notes.

But after a fire destroyed the Waco campus in 1910, the school was forced to move — and Fort Worth then welcomed the Horned Frogs.

The university today is known for being a private university with small class sizes, a wide variety of award-winning schools and a thriving football program supported by a sea of purple in the stands, as its website points out.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathryn Cavins-Tull told Fox News Digital that the university’s rich history is what makes it so special.

"’Frogs for Life’ is an attitude that brings us together and helps generations of Horned Frogs to know that they always have a home at TCU," she said.

"You’ll see that even 150 years later, developing responsible and ethical leaders is part of our DNA."

Boschini credits the culture of connection and the quality of the faculty for their success, saying that’s what makes the school different.

"I think most kids who come here, that’s what they’re looking for," the 20-year chancellor said.

TCU is one of 10 universities in the Big 12 Conference. And in its 150th year, it's now being called a "football school."

Yet this is not the first time the school has been discussed as football champions.

The years 1935 and 1938 were also big years for the TCU football program.

The Horned Frogs were awarded the #1 spot in the Associated Press college football poll in 1938, as news reports at the time demonstrated.

The College Football Playoffs did not exist at that time.

When Fox News Digital asked the chancellor what he would tell the Horned Frog community just ahead of the big championship game, he said simply, "We’ve already won."