Tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili arrested on domestic violence charge against ex-wife: reports

A Georgian tennis player was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife in front of their 5-year-old son.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, 28, was charged with domestic violence in the presence of a minor in Tbilisi, BBC News reported Monday. He was released from jail Sunday on $28,000 bail.

Basilashvili, one of the best tennis players to come out of the nation of Georgia, denied the allegations. He and his wife have been divorced since 2019. According to BBC, he faces one-to-three years in jail if found guilty.

“Nikoloz Basilashvili is deeply saddened by the false allegations and the ordeal he had to go through during the last few days; he also regrets the inconvenience for all friends and family members who have gotten involved,” a post on his Facebook page read, according to the New York Daly News.

“At the same time he would like to express his gratitude towards the general public for their unconditional support, and he will prove his complete innocence and allowing the whole truth to prevail.”

Basilashvili has won three ATP titles in his professional career. He is ranked No. 27 in the world.

The Georgian Tennis Federation said in a statement it condemns “any form of violence,” according to The Guardian.

“The incident involving Nikoloz Basilashvili is currently under police investigation and GFT will refrain from either announcing its position on the matter or making any comments until such investigation is completed,” the organization said.