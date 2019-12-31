Georgia Tech football recruit, 17, dies after being struck by train in Florida

A Georgia Tech college football recruit was killed Monday after he was hit by a freight train in Florida, police said.

Bryce Gowdy, 17, was identified as the victim in the incident. The Broward County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was struck by the train in Deerfield Beach and died at a hospital. Police said an investigation was underway over the events surrounding the teen’s death and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Gowdy was a standout wide receiver for Deerfield Beach High School and was committed to playing at Georgia Tech next season.

“He was one of the leaders of the team,” Dave Brousseau, a Deerfield Beach alumnus who is active with the high school’s football program, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He was one of the guys who, when they were getting ready pre-game, he was always getting them fired up.”

Yellow Jackets football coach Geoff Collins released a statement on Gowdy’s death.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Collins said.

“Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”

