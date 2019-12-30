Urban Meyer's daughters come for ESPN anchor over crack about their father

Urban Meyer’s daughters came after an ESPN anchor over an apparent dig at the former college football head coach who was on the sidelines of the College Football playoff semifinal between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night.

John Anderson, a longtime host of ESPN’s flagship show “SportsCenter,” was going through the highlights of the game between the Buckeyes and Tigers when he made a comment about Meyer watching the game from the sidelines.

“Look at Urban Meyer,” Anderson said. “He was going to spend time with his family, but went to this game instead.”

Meyer’s daughters Nicki and Gigi did not let the comment pass. Nicki Meyer Dennis, whose husband is a quality control coach for the Buckeyes, tweeted her displeasure Sunday night.

“How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the Buckeyes,” she wrote. “We had the best week in Arizona. @ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends.”

Gigi Meyer added in a separate tweet: “But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together. But keep ‘em coming.”

Meyer retired as head coach from the Buckeyes after last season’s Rose Bowl win. He joined FOX Sports as a college football analyst since and has been linked to several NFL head coaching jobs.

Unfortunately, Meyer had to watch the Buckeyes lose to the Tigers 29-23.