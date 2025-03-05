George Mason sets NCAA Division I record for most runs scored in inning

The Holy Cross Crusaders baseball team got a crash course into the old saying, "when it rains, it pours," on Tuesday in a game against the George Mason Patriots.

George Mason broke a 42-year-oold NCAA Division I record when the team scored 23 runs in the second inning of their 26-6 win over Holy Cross. The Patriots sent 28 batters to the plate in the inning and 19 batters after Holy Cross got the first out of the inning.

It was two more runs than the previous D-1 record, which was set by the Penn Quakers in 1983 and matched by the Wichita State Shockers in 1984 and the Valparaiso Crusaders in 2010.

Holy Cross used five pitchers in the inning, with two of them failing to record an out. George Mason freshman catcher Andrew Raymond doubled, walked and recorded three RBI in the inning.

The school noted that the team record for most runs in a game is 36. The Patriots, ironically, set the record against Holy Cross in March 1996.

Holy Cross got three runs back in the fourth inning and scored three more runs between the sixth and the seventh innings before the game ended.

The Patriots moved to 8-4 with the win and the Crusaders fell to 5-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.