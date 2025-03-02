Texas A&M pitcher calls out fans for 'disgusting' criticism amid team's slow start

A Texas A&M Aggies baseball player called out fans for alleged "hate and disrespect" toward him and his teammates amid a slow start to the 2025 season.

The Aggies dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday with a loss to Oklahoma State. The team has suffered defeats by Cal Poly, Texas State and Arizona going back to Feb. 23 and only scored seven runs in those four games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aggies pitcher Shane Sdao implored fans to take a breath.

"Some of the things that I am seeing on X and Instagram are just absolutely disgusting and ridiculous," Sdao said in a statement posted to his X account. "We all understand that we are not playing to the best of our abilities but the level of hate and disrespect being thrown around is completely unacceptable and out of line.

CHARLES BARKLEY: EXPENSIVE COLLEGE TUITION 'ONE OF THE GREAT TRAVESTIES OF THIS COUNTRY'

"At the end of the day, we are all human and no one is more frustrated than we are. We are working everyday to be better and this is not helping at all. No one has any idea what any of us are going through. This doesn’t just go for the baseball team, it does for every other sport as well. Let’s go back to being Aggie fans instead of acting like opposing team fans. Let’s do better. Gig ‘Em."

The Aggies dropped to 5-4 with their loss to Oklahoma State and could right the ship against Rice on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas A&M finished 53-15 last season after starting the year with 17 straight wins. They finished as runner-up to Tennessee in the national championship.