Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M pitcher calls out fans for 'disgusting' criticism amid team's slow start

Texas A&M lost the men's College World Series last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas A&M Aggies baseball player called out fans for alleged "hate and disrespect" toward him and his teammates amid a slow start to the 2025 season.

The Aggies dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday with a loss to Oklahoma State. The team has suffered defeats by Cal Poly, Texas State and Arizona going back to Feb. 23 and only scored seven runs in those four games.

Shane Sdao vs Oregon

June 9, 2024, College Station, Texas: Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park. (Maria Lysaker-USA Today Sports)

Aggies pitcher Shane Sdao implored fans to take a breath.

"Some of the things that I am seeing on X and Instagram are just absolutely disgusting and ridiculous," Sdao said in a statement posted to his X account. "We all understand that we are not playing to the best of our abilities but the level of hate and disrespect being thrown around is completely unacceptable and out of line.

"At the end of the day, we are all human and no one is more frustrated than we are. We are working everyday to be better and this is not helping at all. No one has any idea what any of us are going through. This doesn’t just go for the baseball team, it does for every other sport as well. Let’s go back to being Aggie fans instead of acting like opposing team fans. Let’s do better. Gig ‘Em."

The Aggies dropped to 5-4 with their loss to Oklahoma State and could right the ship against Rice on Sunday.

NCAA baseballs in 2018

Baseball with the NCAA logo during a college baseball game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Arizona Wildcats on March 10, 2018, at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona. (Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M finished 53-15 last season after starting the year with 17 straight wins. They finished as runner-up to Tennessee in the national championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.