Gase named Bears offensive coordinator

Lake Forest, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Adam Gase will be joining John Fox in Chicago, with the Bears reaching an agreement with the former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator to take over the same position.

Gase was a member of Fox's staff during the latter's entire four-year run as the Broncos' head coach, serving as the team's offensive coordinator in each of the past two seasons.

His first season as a play-caller produced prolific results. The 2013 Broncos set an NFL record with 76 touchdowns and 606 total points, while their 7,317 total yards were the second-most in league history. Quarterback Peyton Manning set a new season mark by throwing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns en route to a fifth career MVP while leading Denver to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Denver's offense again ranked among the league's best this past season, finishing second in points scored and fourth in total yards.

Gase worked as the Broncos' quarterbacks coach for two seasons before taking over the offensive coordinator's role, and previously was the team's wide receivers coach from 2009-10.

The 36-year-old Gase had been a candidate for Denver's head coaching job following the club's parting of ways with Fox after its loss to Indianapolis in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Broncos instead decided on former Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak while overhauling the majority of its staff.

Gase also interviewed for the Bears' head coaching position prior to the team's hiring of Fox last week.