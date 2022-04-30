Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Gary Sheffield's take on Aaron Judge, Yankees situation: 'Grass is not greener on the other side'

Judge and the Yankees failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the start of the season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LAS VEGAS – Aaron Judge’s place is in New York with the Yankees, former MLB star and Yankee Gary Sheffield says.

Before he teed off Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Invitational Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament hosted for the first time by The Greens Golf Association in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, Sheffield spoke to Fox News Digital and cautioned Judge about eyeing other destinations.

New York Yankees batter Gary Sheffield, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox in Boston July 23, 2004 (J Rogash/Getty Images)

"In his situation, I think that’s the perfect place for him to be. Always leaving is not the answer," the former Yankees outfielder said. "The grass is not greener on the other side.

"In his case, when you talk about the Yankees, you think of Aaron Judge. When you think of Aaron Judge, you don’t think of him in Seattle or Boston or anywhere else. These guys got to come to that conclusion and start looking at what’s best for their future long term."

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium April 27, 2022, in New York City.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Judge and the Yankees failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension before Opening Day. He’s been one of the top homegrown Yankees stars in recent memory. He’s a three-time All-Star and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

Sheffield said he can still see the Yankees in the World Series by the fall. As for the National League side, he thinks it could be between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

He told Fox News Digital he wasn’t surprised by the Mets’ success to start the season.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge shares a laugh with teammates during a spring training baseball workout March 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge shares a laugh with teammates during a spring training baseball workout March 14, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"When you got (Max) Scherzer anchoring the staff … He’s a leader, not only on the mound but in the clubhouse as well. So he gets those guys to play," he said.

