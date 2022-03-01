Expand / Collapse search
Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

The top-ranked Gamecocks' star headlined the honors that were released Tuesday and voted on by the league's coaches

Associated Press
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named the Southeastern Conference women's player of the year and for the third straight year she has honored as the league's top defensive player.

The top-ranked Gamecocks' star headlined the honors that were released Tuesday and voted on by the league's coaches. Her coach, Dawn Staley, won her fifth SEC coach of the year honor.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. South Carolina won 71-57. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Arkansas’s Samara Spencer was named freshman of the year and Mississippi's Angel Baker was picked as sixth woman of the year. Georgia’s Mikayla Coombs was named the top scholar-athlete.

The first-team All-SEC list included Boston and South Carolina teammate Destanni Henderson. The rest of the first-teamers: Florida's Kiara Smith, Georgia's Jenna Staiti, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, LSU's Khayla Pointer, Mississippi's Shakira Austin and Tennessee's Jordan Horston.