Frustrated Cam Newton out several weeks, weighing options

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to miss several more weeks due to the Lisfranc injury sustained earlier in the season and he will be using this weekend to weigh surgery options following a visit to renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Sources told Rapoport that Anderson did not recommend surgery following Friday's visit and there is no timetable for his return.

Newton, 30, has reportedly been frustrated with how long his Lisfranc injury is taking to heal because he wants to compete, according to the outlet.

He hasn't played since the Panthers Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team, however, has performed arguably better this season with Newton out of the lineup.

They've won four of the last five games with rookie backup Kyle Allen, who has looked pretty good for a first-year player, despite throwing for only 158 yards against the stingy defense of the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 8 loss.

Cam Newton's record, if you include the game he was injured -- is 0-2 this season, so the team isn't exactly rushing him back before he's ready to play.

"We've got to make sure he's ready," Panther's head coach, Ron Rivera, said of Newton, according to ESPN. "The last update I got, more so than anything else is he's going through his rehab. We'll see. Right now, we're going into this game with Kyle as the starter."

Rivera said the team's decision on Newton would be made based on the diagnosis they get from Dr. Anderson. Sources told NFL.com that the injured reserve is also on the table for the quarterback, which would end his season.

"He's going up and probably seeing one of the best foot doctors," Rivera said on Friday, according to Rapoport, "and whatever we get from the doctor, I think will probably really impact the decisions going forward."

“The biggest thing is we want to support him and be there for him and hopefully when he is 100 percent we can move forward,” Rivera added.

Now that the second opinion is in the book, Newton and the Panthers will use the rest of the weekend to weigh his options and decide on the next course of action for their franchise quarterback.