Friday's Team USA-vs.-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo

Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — The United States men's basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

USA Basketball cited "an abundance of caution" in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women's game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas.

BRADLEY BEAL OUT OF OLYMPICS FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY REASONS

The decision to cancel the game came hours after Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. The team also said Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also was in health and safety protocols "out of an abundance of caution."

Team White guard Jalen Brunson (60) goes up for a shot under pressure from Team Blue guard Kemba Walker (26) during the first half of the U.S. men's basketball team's scrimmage in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Associated Press)

The Americans are still scheduled to play Spain on Sunday before heading to Tokyo, with their opening game against France set for July 25.

The U.S. lost its opening two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and beat Argentina in the third Tuesday night.