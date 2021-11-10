French soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested in connection with violent attack on teammate

French soccer player Aminata Diallo was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an attack on Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kheira Hamraoui who was struck in the legs by two masked men wielding iron bars, the team confirmed.

PSG released a statement on the club’s website confirming the midfielder’s arrest as part of the Versailles Regional Police Service’s investigation into the attack on Hamraoui last Thursday.

BAYERN FANS STEP UP PROTESTS AGAINST CLUB’S TIES TO QATAR

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed," the statement read. "Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team."

Sources told ESPN that the two players were in Diallo’s car with two other teammates the night of the attack when two men wearing ski masks dragged Hamraoui out of the car and began hitting her on the legs with iron bars.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, the attack lasted two minutes before the men escaped.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts," the statement said of Diallo’s arrest. "The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources said Hamraoui was taken to the hospital where she sustained injuries that were not career-ending.

According to the report, the players are in competition for the same position for both the national team and PSG.