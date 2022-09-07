Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

Frances Tiafoe becomes first American to make US Open men's semifinal since 2006

Andy Roddick was last American male to make US Open semifinal

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There may be a new face of American men's tennis.

Frances Tiafoe, the 22nd seed in the U.S. Open, upset No. 9 Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2022.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2022. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tiafoe took home the first two sets that both went into tiebreakers (7-3, 7-0) and then won the third set, 6-4.

This comes after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal in four sets in the Round of 16 on Monday night. Nadal was the second-seed in the tournament, and the loss snapped his 22-match Grand Slam winning streak.

"Man, man, this is wild. This is crazy. Had the biggest win of my life 24 hours ago …" he said, referring to the victory over Nadal. "That’s huge growth. It’s tough to turn the page."

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2022.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)

NICK KYRGIOS SMASHES RACKETS DURING POST-GAME MELTDOWN: 'HONESTLY FEEL LIKE S---'

The 24-year-old is the first American male to make the U.S. Open semifinal since Andy Roddick did so in 2006. Roddick also made that year's final but lost to then top-ranked Roger Federer.

Tiafoe is aiming to become the first American man to make any Grand Slam final since Roddick did so at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick had also been the last male American to make a Grand Slam semi before John Isner broke the skid in 2018 at Wimbledon.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2022.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2022. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tiafoe will face with No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner.