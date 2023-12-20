Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Tiger Woods impressed with son’s ‘nasty’ shot, Kim Mulkey explodes on ref

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON - Charlie Woods played alongside his dad, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship, where pros can play with a family member. Continue reading…

EJECTED - LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was thrown out of a game over the weekend while her team enjoyed a commanding 39-point lead. Continue reading…

PERSONAL FOUL – Super Bowl champion running back Rashard Mendenhall took to social media to express how sick he was of "average white guys commenting on football" while proposing an "All-Black vs. All-White bowl." Continue reading…

FUMBLING THE BALL – Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall tried to play the victim on Monday after he directed criticism at White people for commenting on football. Continue reading…

TAKE A SEAT – The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the rest of the season after delivering a big hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The league cited "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." Continue reading…

COMMITMENT ISSUES – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts questioned whether his team was committed enough following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Senior NFL writer Armando Salguero breaks down how dangerous the Buffalo Bills will be should they make the NFL playoffs. Continue reading…

‘KEPT RECEIPTS’ - Grizzlies star Ja Morant made a game-winning shot against the Pelicans in his return from a 25-game suspension. After the game, he delivered a message to his critics. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE - Eric Montross, a former NCAA college basketball champion and NBA first-round draft pick, died after a battle with cancer, his family said in a statement through the University of North Carolina on Monday. He was 52. Continue reading…

STAYING OUT OF IT - ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made his position clear in the midst of the drama surrounding NBA star Anthony Edwards and text messages that were revealed on social media. Continue reading…

