Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sugar Bowl will be played after New Orleans terror attack

THE SHOW GOES ON – The Sugar Bowl will be played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday evening. More than a dozen people were killed, and several others were injured in a terror attack in New Orleans. The game was postponed to 4 p.m. ET. Continue reading …

CLOSE WATCH – New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said earlier in the day that security around the Superdome will be as heightened as the Super Bowl. Continue reading …

‘PLAN ON COMING’ – With Super Bowl LIX set to take place in about a month, Kirkpatrick also had a message for fans on the fence about attending the game. Continue reading …

UNAFRAID – Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he will attend the Sugar Bowl and that the Superdome is "completely secure." Continue reading …

HELPING HAND – New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan donated $25,000 to a relief fund for the families of victims of the terror attack. Former NFL star Antonio Brown also started a fundraiser to help victims’ families. Continue reading …

‘SENSELESS ACT OF VIOLENCE’ – New Orleans Pelicans personnel played their NBA game against the Miami Heat with heavy hearts. Pelicans head coach Willie Green and forward Trey Murphy III both talked about dealing with what’s going on back home. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – Which team tops the penultimate Fox News Digital Sports NFL Power Rankings before the final week of the regular season? Continue reading …

WATCH NOW - NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale, a New Orleans native, on how the city is preparing to host the Sugar Bowl in the wake of the New Year’s truck attack. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Get the latest on the College Football Playoff here. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sit Saquon Barkley and forgo a shot at breaking the NFL’s single-season rushing record. Continue reading …

