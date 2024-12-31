Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 17 of the 2024 season

Two games will determine the final seeding for the NFC playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season: the NFC North title game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions and the NFC South title game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been an interesting season and the results have stunned fans across the league. Who would have thought the Vikings would be playing for a division title and homefield advantage in the playoffs with Sam Darnold at the quarterback position? On the flip side, nobody would have guessed the Lions being as good as they are with a slew of players injured.

The Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are all still in contention for the final AFC playoff spot as well.

But those are only two teams among the many that have driven storylines this season. Which team finishes on top of the Fox News Digital power rankings next week will be interesting to see as well.

For now, read below for the penultimate regular-season power rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Chiefs rode a magic carpet to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and Patrick Mahomes is starting to put up the production that is normal for him just in time for the playoffs. The Chiefs proved that they can go nearly undefeated with a subpar Mahomes all year, but now that he's back to form, the NFL should be bracing for a chance at a historic third straight Super Bowl. Buffalo is the team that poses the greatest threat, but nabbing the top seed will give the Chiefs the homefield advantage in any potential playoff meeting, which they didn't have earlier this year.

Last week: 3

2. Detroit Lions (14-2)

In a meaningless game, the Detroit Lions offense looked the best it's been all season long. Lions fans can only hope that their team will be all good for Sunday night’s NFC North title game, which will give them or the Vikings the No. 1 seed. But is anyone surprised Dan Campbell was aggressive on Monday?

Last week: 2

3. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

The Bills are 10-1 since their 3-2 start, and Josh Allen is the odds-on favorite to capture the NFL MVP award. All the regular-season accomplishments are nice, but legacies are created in the postseason. This might be the best chance Buffalo has had to get through the AFC and reach the Super Bowl and anything less would be a disappointment.

Last week: 1

4. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

Minnesota proved that despite the NFC North being stacked, they are still in the same class as the Lions after taking down the Packers earlier this week. Even when Justin Jefferson doesn’t find the end zone, they find other ways to beat you. A win in Detroit on Sunday night would be huge to see their true title chances.

Last week: 4

5. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

No Jalen Hurts, no problem for the Eagles against the Cowboys. Both Kenny Pickett (before leaving due to injury) and Tanner McKee looked solid in relief of the Eagles star quarterback. With the Eagles now locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, does head coach Nick Sirianni give Saquon Barkley a chance to eclipse Eric Dickerson’s record for most yards in a season or opt to rest Barkley in preparation for the playoffs? Barkley is 101 yards from breaking the record and would have a chance to do it against his old team, the New York Giants.

Last week: 5

6. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

Lamar Jackson made his case for MVP clear. Now it’s time to focus on getting to the postseason healthy.

Last week: 6

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

It’s not Green Bay’s fault their division is stacked. But all it takes is a hot streak at the right time. They were this close to an NFC title game appearance last year, and with another year of playing together, they very well take the next step in January.

Last week: 7

8. Washington Commanders (11-5)

Jayden Daniels has Commanders fans believing, and for good reason. The rookie quarterback continues to play his best when the game is on the line, and he did just that in the Commanders' overtime win over the Falcons. Before the season, no one could have imagined the Commanders in the playoffs, let alone clinching before Week 18. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn deserve a ton of credit for the impressive turnaround the team has made.

Last week: 8

9. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

After months of treading water and looking like the same low-ceiling Chargers of years past, Jim Harbaugh's influence may have manifested in a late-season surge for his team in recent weeks. A breakthrough win against the Broncos followed by dominance in New England has the Chargers looking as well-equipped as any team in the AFC to compete in the playoffs. However, it's possible they used up all their touchdowns the last two weeks and will revert to playoff chokers. They haven't quite earned the benefit of the doubt yet.

Last week: 10

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

The Steelers showed they still have a ways to go to make waves in the playoffs. Can Mike Tomlin rally the troops and get ready for the playoffs?

Last week: 9

11. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Rams beating the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night ultimately led to their NFC West clinch thanks to some strength of schedule victories by the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings. So, the Rams’ matchup with the Seahawks, who sit below them in second place in the division, doesn’t matter in Week 18 as they’ve already celebrated reaching the postseason.

Last week: 12

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

Win and they're not only in the playoffs but take the NFC South title as well.

Last week: 14

13. Houston Texans (9-7)

The AFC South champions looked anything but ready for playoff football after a brutal 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. They’ll have an easy opportunity to rebound in their final game against the Titans before the wild-card round.

Last week: 11

14. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

The Bengals are certainly in it. They need some help, but Joe Burrow, who is having an MVP-caliber season, needs to do his part to make their case for the playoffs.

Last week: 17

15. Denver Broncos (9-7)

What once looked like a miracle season is spiraling into a familiar nightmare for the Broncos with their playoff hopes on the line in the final week against the Chiefs. Still, the Broncos haven't played awful, catching some tough breaks in their last two losses, and they could easily wipe away any anxiety of an epic collapse by fans with an easy win over the Chiefs backups, if Kansas City rests their starters in a meaningless Week 18 game.

Last week: 13

16. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

First-year head coach Mike MacDonald was hoping to see himself in the playoffs with his squad, but unfortunately, their win over the Chicago Bears to remain in contention wasn’t enough. The Rams got the strength of schedule tie-break wins they needed from four different teams on Sunday, rendering the Seahawks’ Week 18 matchup against them obsolete. The Seahawks, despite a solid record at 9-7, are eliminated from the playoffs.

Last week: 15

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

They must beat the Panthers to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they need the Bucs to lose to get in.

Last week: 16

18. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

It’s almost inconceivable that the Dolphins still have a chance to make the playoffs heading into Week 18, but here we are. They would probably be the worst of the 14 postseason teams if they got in, but it would be quite an accomplishment, nonetheless.

Last week: 18

19. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

This matchup with the Lions was supposed to be a thrilling rematch of the NFC Championship Game in January, but this is a much different San Fran squad in 2024 compared to the conference winners from last season. Detroit will be battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the 49ers continue to put this season to bed after dealing with injuries, inconsistent play and some tough breaks throughout a tumultuous year.

Last week: 20

20. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention last week after falling to the Carolina Panthers, but they had the chance to play spoiler on Saturday night against the Rams. While the division rivals duked it out and Trey McBride finally found the end zone, the trusty tight end couldn’t haul in another from Kyler Murray, who was picked off late in the fourth quarter to end it.

Last week: 21

21. Dallas Cowboys (7-9)

The Cowboys played hard down the stretch despite having little to play for, but against the Eagles they were simply outclassed. The big question for the Cowboys is the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. Will Jerry Jones spare McCarthy for another year as quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t played since the beginning of November? Or will Jones make a change and move on after five seasons with McCarthy?

Last week: 19

22. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

The Colts suffered a shocking playoff-eliminating loss to the struggling New York Giants, prompting serious questions about the inevitable changes to come this offseason, although Giants fans may have been more disappointed by the outcome.

Last week: 22

23. Chicago Bears (4-12)

The Bears' offense looked like they were finding it. And then they scored only three points at home. They need to take a long look in the mirror this offseason and take a look at what’s wrong because they cannot let Caleb Williams go to waste.

Last week: 24

24. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

Last weekend's blowout loss to Tampa Bay kind of ruins the narrative they're improving.

Last week: 23

25. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

They rallied for a while under interim coach Darren Rizzi, but it was only temporary.

Last week: 26

26. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

What a time to start winning. In a matter of weeks, the Raiders have gone from the No. 1 overall pick to potentially falling out of the top 10 if they decide to keep trying next week against the Chargers. It might be enough to save Antonio Pierce's job or end it, depending on how ownership views the situation.

Last week: 29

27. New York Jets (4-12)

Few teams are happier to see the NFL turn to its final week than the New York Jets. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are voicing their displeasure on social media and Aaron Rodgers is heading into another "will he, won’t he" offseason. The drama never ends in New York, even as its season comes to an end.

Last week: 25

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

The Jaguars may join the laundry list of NFL teams looking for a new head coach after a disappointing season, which closes against division rival Tennessee on Sunday. Doug Pederson himself acknowledged the woeful outcome, saying, "Everybody’s disappointed, everybody feels it. Obviously, I’m the one in charge of it."

Last week: 32

29. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

The Titans close the season against Houston on Sunday with what will be the franchise’s third straight losing season, but a loss will match their 2014 record for the most losses in Titans history since their move to Tennessee.

Last week: 28

30. New England Patriots (3-13)

Thanks to a Christmas gift from the New York Giants in the form of a win over the Colts, the Patriots jumped to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. All they need to do is lose in Week 18 to Buffalo to "earn" that spot. They should do everything they can to ensure that happens.

Last week: 27

31. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

Try again next year.

Last week: 30

32. New York Giants (3-13)

The good news? The New York Giants finally won a game. The bad news? The New York Giants won a game. The Giants stunned the Colts, ending their chance at making the playoffs on Sunday, but in the same breath took themselves out of the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. While fans may be upset, coaches and players don’t care about tanking. They are coaching and playing for their jobs. One bright side for upset Giants fans about the win is that rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is already a star.

Last week: 32

