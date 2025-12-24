Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NFL stars get in holiday spirit; Biff Poggi eyes Michigan job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MEMORY LANE – NFL players balanced holiday work with giving back, teaming up with Raising Cane’s to donate more than 4,000 bikes to children nationwide while reflecting on their own Christmas memories. Continue reading …

ROSTER DECISION – The Cleveland Browns declined to activate Deshaun Watson following his 21-day return window, leaving the quarterback sidelined for the season. Watson has not played since tearing — and later re-tearing — his Achilles. Continue reading …

DIGITAL TRAIL – Sherrone Moore allegedly used social media to message multiple women over a five-year period before his firing and arrest, The Athletic reported. Continue reading …

EARLY WARNINGS – Sherrone Moore’s Michigan tenure unraveled well before his firing and arrest, with reports citing internal turmoil and clashes with assistants over recruiting. Continue reading …

RENEWED PURPOSE – Biff Poggi, named Michigan’s interim coach after Sherrone Moore’s firing, says his return to the sideline has reignited his desire for the full-time job. Continue reading …

INSIDE TRACK – Michigan football is in the market for a new head coach. As rumored targets Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham appear unavailable, Poggi is receiving public support from former Wolverines star Devin Gardner. Continue reading …

FULL COURT PRESS – Terry Rozier’s attorneys moved to dismiss federal betting charges tied to a 2023 game, arguing the case conflicts with a Supreme Court ruling limiting wire fraud prosecutions. Continue reading …

SWING AND MISS – The NFL upheld the two-game suspension for DK Metcalf. The league suspended the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver for his role in a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during a game on Sunday. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Once a combined 13-38, the Patriots, Bears and Jaguars now sit atop their divisions at 34-11, a stark reminder of how quickly teams can rise in the NFL. Here's a look at the FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings entering Week 17. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Philip Rivers acknowledged the fun of his comeback has given way to reality after another Colts loss, leaving Indianapolis clinging to slim playoff hopes. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reveals the latest news on Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending Achilles injury and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s recovery. Watch here …

