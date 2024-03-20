Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Madness, spirited debate at golf's 'fifth major,' NFL great steps away

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'SELECTION SUNDAY' – The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selections have been revealed, with the UConn Huskies receiving the No. 1 overall seed for the Big Dance. Continue reading…

BIG DANCE DEBUT – Wagner College is headed to the Round of 64 after their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. In a First Four matchup of 16 seeds, Howard missed three free-throws late to clinch Wagner's victory. Continue reading…

STARS SHINE BRIGHT – Women's college basketball has captured the nation's attention, and this year's tournament is filled with stars and plenty of storylines. Continue reading…

LIVELY DEBATE – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth had an animated discussion on the seventh hole of The Players Championship's first round. Continue reading…

SCREAMING MATCH – PGA Tour veteran Rickie Fowler had a confrontation with a golf fan during the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Continue reading…

EAGLE – Ryan Fox hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of TPC Sawgrass, the home of the famous island green, where the green is totally surrounded by water. Continue reading…

CALLING IT QUITS – After an impressive 10-year run in the NFL, Aaron Donald has decided to call it a career. The star defensive tackle spent his entire storied career with the Rams. Continue reading…

HEADS UP – Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald hinted that he was ready to retire back in January. Continue reading…

NEW HOME – After weeks of speculation, the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, where he will backup Russell Wilson. The move clears the way for likely top prospect Caleb Williams to end up in Chicago. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Tennessee Titans have revamped their quarterbacks room. After parting ways with Ryan Tannehill, Mason Rudolph was added to a roster that already featured Will Levis and Malik Willis. Continue reading…

