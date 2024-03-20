Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Madness, spirited debate at golf's 'fifth major,' NFL great steps away

By Fox News Staff Fox News
View of an NCAA March Madness logo

A view of an NCAA March Madness logo ahead of a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCLA Bruins on February 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

'SELECTION SUNDAY' – The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selections have been revealed, with the UConn Huskies receiving the No. 1 overall seed for the Big Dance. Continue reading…

BIG DANCE DEBUT – Wagner College is headed to the Round of 64 after their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. In a First Four matchup of 16 seeds, Howard missed three free-throws late to clinch Wagner's victory. Continue reading…

STARS SHINE BRIGHT – Women's college basketball has captured the nation's attention, and this year's tournament is filled with stars and plenty of storylines. Continue reading…

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts and speaks to Jordan Spieth about where his tee shot crossed into the water on the 18th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

LIVELY DEBATE – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth had an animated discussion on the seventh hole of The Players Championship's first round. Continue reading…

SCREAMING MATCH – PGA Tour veteran Rickie Fowler had a confrontation with a golf fan during the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Continue reading…

EAGLE – Ryan Fox hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of TPC Sawgrass, the home of the famous island green, where the green is totally surrounded by water. Continue reading…

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sideline prior to an NFC Wild Card Playoff football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

CALLING IT QUITS – After an impressive 10-year run in the NFL, Aaron Donald has decided to call it a career. The star defensive tackle spent his entire storied career with the Rams. Continue reading…

HEADS UP – Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald hinted that he was ready to retire back in January. Continue reading…

NEW HOME – After weeks of speculation, the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, where he will backup Russell Wilson. The move clears the way for likely top prospect Caleb Williams to end up in Chicago. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Tennessee Titans have revamped their quarterbacks room. After parting ways with Ryan Tannehill, Mason Rudolph was added to a roster that already featured Will Levis and Malik Willis. Continue reading…

