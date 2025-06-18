Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: The Caitlin Clark eye poke and shove heard around the world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

TENSIONS FLARE – Much of the chatter following the Indiana Fever's win over the Conneticut Sun on Tuesday centered around a pair of scuffles, one of which resulted in Caitlin Clark getting poked in the eye. The chippy sequence led to technical fouls and the ejections of multiple players. Continue reading …

GOT YOUR BACK – Caitlin Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham, received praise on social media after she came to the defense of last year's WNBA rookie with a hard foul on Sun guard Jacy Sheldon. Continue reading …

'A BAD LOOK' – Tennis legend Chris Evert needled WNBA players for what she suggested was a lack of sportsmanship following the skirmish that involved Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Continue reading …

NOT HAPPY – Fever coach Stephanie White took aim at referees and said she did not receive any explanation for the technical foul on Caitlin Clark. White also suggested officials failed to get the game under control in its early stages. Continue reading …

DUST SETTLES – The WNBA will not issue any suspensions after a couple of scuffles broke out during the Fever's 88-71 win over the Sun, Fox News Digital confirmed. Continue reading …

NEW HOME – The Boston Red Sox traded franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for multiple players and prospects. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Former U.S. Olympic fencing team head coach Andrey Geva has filed a lawsuit against USA Fencing Chair Damien Lehfeldt, alleging Lehfeldt made "false and misleading" statements last month during a congressional hearing on transgender athletes. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. But, the Panthers' victory meant a sports bettor couldn't cash in a whopping $270,000. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels, who continues to recover from an Achilles injury, shared his thoughts on the ongoing immigration enforcement operations. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is set to undergo an MRI to learn more about his calf injury. FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss the impact of this injury, and if he should play through it. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION