Boston Red Sox

Red Sox send star Rafael Devers to Giants in shocking blockbuster trade: reports

Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract to be Boston's franchise cornerstone in 2023

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The Boston Red Sox have dealt franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking trade on Sunday, according to multiple reports. 

MLB insider Robert Murray was first to report the deal. 

Devers has been dealt for Giants pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and more, Murray added.

Devers had just helped his Red Sox defeat their AL East rival New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon, launching a home run over the "Green Monster" off Max Fried in the 2-0 win. 

Now, it seems he will need to pack his things and head out west after this blockbuster deal shakes up MLB. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

