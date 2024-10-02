Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Baseball world mourns the loss of Pete Rose as MLB postseason begins

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

A LEGEND LOST – Major League Baseball's hit king Pete Rose died this week. He was 83. Continue reading …

COMPLICATED HISTORY – Pete Rose's historic baseball achievements were undermined by his decision to place wagers on the game he loved. But, his death has reignited the debate about whether his Hall of Fame ban should finally be lifted. Continue reading …

NATURAL CAUSES – The Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada revealed that Pete Rose died of hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – After four weeks, only two NFL teams have an unblemished record. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the sole team that continues to search for its first win of the season. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – The Miami Hurricanes picked up a dramatic win over Virginia Tech, Kentucky upset Ole Miss, and the Georgia-Alabama matchup proved to be a classic clash of SEC heavyweights. Let's take a look back at the best and worst from Week 5. Continue reading …

OCTOBER BASEBALL – The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets both clinched playoff spots on Monday and the MLB postseason began on Tuesday. Continue reading …

PLAYOFF SUCCESS – The Tigers win over the Astros on Tuesday marked Detroit's first postseason victory since 2013. It was the first time Detroit qualified for the playoffs since 2014. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Only two teams ranked in the Top 25 matchup in Week 6. OutKick's Clay Travis gives his picks for Week 6 of the college football slate. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Longtime FOX NFL lead producer Richie Zyontz shares an inside look at FOX's new No. 1 NFL team, which includes Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner returned to Tampa Bay last Sunday, the place where he won his last championship. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Nick Wright reveals the latest edition of "Mahomes Mountain." Jayden Daniels climbed into the Top 3, while Josh Allen dropped ahead of the start of Week 5. Watch here …

