Former UConn basketball player Rakim Lubin dead at 28

Rakim Lubin, a former UConn Huskies basketball player, has died at the age of 28, according to an online obituary.

Lubin’s cause of death was not disclosed, but according to the obituary, he died Sunday in Gadsden, Alabama.

"We ask that you please keep this family and those that may be going through the same lifted in prayer," the obituary from Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory said.

Lubin, who attended Buford High School in Georgia, went to UConn for his freshman season in 2014-15. He played in 24 games, averaging 6.5 minutes per contest, and registered a total of 23 points, 28 rebounds and four blocks.

Lubin was called "Rock" on the court for his toughness, according to the Hartford Courant.

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound forward transferred after one season to Cal State Northridge, where he had to sit out during the 2015-16 season due to the NCAA’s transfer policy at the time.

Lubin got more playing time during the 2016-17 with Cal State Northridge, averaging 18.2 minutes over 23 games (12 starts).

Lubin scored 8.5 points per game and added 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.2% from the field.

He finished his college career at LSU-Shreveport, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to his LinkedIn page.

