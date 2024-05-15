Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut Huskies

Former UConn basketball player Rakim Lubin dead at 28

Lubin played his freshman season at UConn before transferring to Cal State Northridge

By Scott Thompson Fox News
Rakim Lubin, a former UConn Huskies basketball player, has died at the age of 28, according to an online obituary.  

Lubin’s cause of death was not disclosed, but according to the obituary, he died Sunday in Gadsden, Alabama.

"We ask that you please keep this family and those that may be going through the same lifted in prayer," the obituary from Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory said. 

Rakim Lubin free throw

UConn Huskies forward Rakim Lubin (14) at the line for the Huskies during a game against Coppin State at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., Dec. 14, 2014. (David Hahn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lubin, who attended Buford High School in Georgia, went to UConn for his freshman season in 2014-15. He played in 24 games, averaging 6.5 minutes per contest, and registered a total of 23 points, 28 rebounds and four blocks. 

Lubin was called "Rock" on the court for his toughness, according to the Hartford Courant. 

Rakim Lubin boxes out

UConn's Rakim Lubin (14) of the Connecticut Huskies boxes out Marshall Plumlee (40) of the Duke Blue Devils during a game at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, N.J. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound forward transferred after one season to Cal State Northridge, where he had to sit out during the 2015-16 season due to the NCAA’s transfer policy at the time. 

Lubin got more playing time during the 2016-17 with Cal State Northridge, averaging 18.2 minutes over 23 games (12 starts). 

Lubin scored 8.5 points per game and added 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.2% from the field. 

Rakim Lubin runs on court

Rakim Lubin of the Cal State Northridge Matadors against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half at Carnesecca Arena Dec. 5, 2016, in New York City.  (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

He finished his college career at LSU-Shreveport, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to his LinkedIn page. 

