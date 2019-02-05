Former Texas, NFL player Vince Young arrested on DWI charges

Former University of Texas, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Vince Young was arrested Monday in Texas and charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities say.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Young, 35, was arrested at 4:31 a.m. near Missouri City, southwest of downtown Houston. The sheriff's office said Young was released the same day on a $500 bond.

No further details about the arrest were immediately available.

A Houston native, Young secured his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history by guiding the Longhorns to the national championship for the 2005 season. In the final game of his college career, Young threw for 267 yards and rushed for 200 additional yards and three touchdowns as Texas knocked off No. 1 USC, 41-38. The Longhorns' victory snapped the Trojans' 34-game winning streak.

Young was drafted by the Titans in the 2006 NFL draft but was not able to match his success in college. He guided the Titans to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth following the 2007 season but was supplanted as the starting quarterback by Kerry Collins the next year.

Young returned to the starting job midway through the 2009 season and threw for more than 1,800 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 starts.

The Titans cut ties with Young following the 2010 season, during which he confronted head coach Jeff Fisher after being kept out of a game in which he's injured his thumb.

The Eagles signed Young to a one-year contract prior to the 2011 season, during which he made just three starts. In his final NFL start, Young threw four interceptions in a 31-14 Eagles loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Following his stint in Philadelphia, Young signed one-year contracts with the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns, but failed to make the regular-season roster.

In March 2017, Young signed a contract with the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders, but was waived in June after suffering a torn hamstring during training camp.