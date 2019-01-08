Former MLB player Chris Duncan leaves radio role to focus on battle against brain cancer

Former Major League Baseball catcher and outfielder Chris Duncan took a permanent leave of absence from his on-air role at a St. Louis-based sports radio station to seek treatment for an ongoing battle against brain cancer, the station announced this week.

Duncan, 37, who spent parts of five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and won a World Series with the club in 2006, will step aside from co-hosting "The Turn" to "focus on health," radio station WXOS (also known as 101 ESPN) said Monday.

"Dunc will be taking a permanent leave from 101 ESPN to continue his fight against cancer and focus on health. If you pray, please keep him in your prayers. If you don't, keep him in your thoughts. He is our brother and we miss him deeply@AnthonyStalter @Bettlach101ESPN," the station tweeted.

Duncan took a temporary leave from the station in March to resume treatment for brain cancer that was first diagnosed six years earlier, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

He played with the Cardinals from 2005 to 2009 and joined the radio station in 2011 where he worked in several roles before being paired with Anthony Stalter for a 1-to-3 p.m. weekday show. He is the son of former Cardinals pitching coach Dave Duncan, FOX 2 Now in St. Louis reported.

The station’s announcement drew support from fans, the Cardinals and Duncan's former manager, Tony La Russa.