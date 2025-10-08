Expand / Collapse search
Penn State Nittany Lions

Former Penn State, Ohio State player charged with homicide, DUI after girlfriend dies in fatal ATV crash

Julian Fleming had blood alcohol level of .118, docs reportedly stated

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A former Penn State football player is facing charges relating to an ATV crash back in May that injured him and killed his girlfriend.

Julian Fleming, 24, and Alyssa Boyd, 23, were driving down a rural road in Bradford County near the Pennsylvania-New York border on the night of May 22 when they struck a deer, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Documents obtained by TMZ Sports, though, stated that Fleming had a blood-alcohol level of .118 shortly after the crash.

Julian Fleming

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Fleming was charged with homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle.

"In my view, the prosecution here took a tragic and unavoidable accident and turned it into a crime when the facts don't support that," Fleming's attorney, David Bahuriak, told TMZ Sports. "The facts don't support criminal homicide."

Neither Fleming nor Boyd was wearing safety equipment, police said, via The Citizens’ Voice.

Julian Fleming at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming jokes around with teammates during an NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch / USA Today Network)

Fleming was a standout wide receiver who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2020 to 2024. He committed to Ohio State after he was a standout at Southern Columbia High School in Pennsylvania. He was the No. 1 prospect out of the state in 2020. 

He transferred to Penn State before the 2024 season to finish his NCAA eligibility.

He played in 16 games for the Nittany Lions last season. He had 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. At Ohio State, he had 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games.

Fleming signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. However, his contract was rescinded after he failed a physical with the team.

Connor Stalions stands on the sideline

Ohio State's Julian Fleming (4) runs with the football vs Michigan at Ohio Stadium. (David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Boyd suffered "extensive injuries" in the crash, police said, via the New York Post, and died at the scene. She was a student at the University of Alabama.

