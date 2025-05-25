Expand / Collapse search
Penn State Nittany Lions

Ex-Penn State football star Julian Fleming injured, girlfriend dead in ATV crash, police say

Police said neither Fleming nor Alyssa Boyd was wearing safety equipment

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Former Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming was seriously injured, and his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed in an ATV crash in Pennsylvania, police said Sunday.

Fleming 24, and Boyd, 23, were driving down a rural road in Bradford County near the Pennsylvania-New York border on Friday night when they struck a deer, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Julian Fleming smiles

Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming laughs as he answers a question during football media day in Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in State College. (Dan Rainville / USA Today Network)

Neither Fleming nor Boyd wore safety equipment, police said, via The Citizens’ Voice.

Fleming was a standout wide receiver who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2020 to 2024. He committed to Ohio State after he was a standout at Southern Columbia High School in Pennsylvania. He was the No. 1 prospect out of the state in 2020. 

He transferred to Penn State before the 2024 season to finish out his NCAA eligibility.

Julian Fleming at Ohio State

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) jokes around with teammates during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch / USA Today Network)

He played in 16 games for the Nittany Lions last season. He had 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. At Ohio State, he had 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games.

Fleming signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, however, his contract was rescinded after he failed a physical with the team.

Boyd suffered "extensive injuries" in the crash, police said, via the New York Post. She was a student at the University of Alabama.

Julian Fleming at the spring game

April 13, 2024; University Park, PA: Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming (3) runs behind the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. (Matthew O'Haren-USA Today Sports)

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

