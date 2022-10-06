Former Oklahoma star quarterback says 2022 already a 'failed season'

After back-to-back losses against conference rivals, many in Norman are ready to call it quits.

After starting 3-0 against UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska, the Oklahoma Sooners were the sixth-ranked team in the country when they hosted an unranked Kansas State team (now 20th). The Sooners lost 41-34.

That loss dropped them to No. 18, and then they were blown out by TCU on the road, 55-24.

OU is now unranked.

A season with high expectations is now going down the drain, and former Sooners QB Trevor Knight is already throwing in the towel.

"You’re not going to the Big 12 title game. It is a failed season already in Norman, if you ask me," Knight told "The Field of 12 After Dark" podcast.

Knight was the MVP of the 2014 Sugar Bowl with the Sooners, playing for the team from 2012 to 2015. Despite transferring to Texas A&M, where he ended his college career, Knight has kept close tabs on the Sooners and isn't happy with what he's seen, especially on defense.

"You’ve got the best defensive mind in college football [in Brent Venables], arguably, and you’re not making adjustments with the guys that you have," he said.

Oklahoma hosts unranked Texas at noon ET Saturday, and the Longhorns will have QB Quinn Ewers back.