Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Former NHL player Gino Odjick dead at age 52

Odjick lead the league in penalty minutes during the 1996-97 season

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
close
Professional hockey teams show solidarity with high schooler who died during game Video

Professional hockey teams show solidarity with high schooler who died during game

'The Big Saturday Show' panelists react to a high school hockey player dying after a collision and discuss how a NHL community is paying tribute to Teddy Balkind.

Former National Hockey League player Gino Odjick died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital on Sunday, where he was headed to get leg bandages.

He was 52.

In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis.

As of Monday morning, three of the four teams Odjick played for in the NHL had sent condolences.

The New York Islanders wrote on Twitter, "The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn the passing of former family member, Gino Odjick. The team extends our condolences to the Odjick family and friends."

NHL COACH BANS IPADS FROM BENCH: ‘IT IS A MAJOR PROBLEM’

Odjick spent 12 years in the NHL, playing for the Vancouver Canucks, Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, between 1990 and 2002.

Gino Odjick #29 of the Vancouver Canucks skates on the ice during an NHL game circa 1995 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 

Gino Odjick #29 of the Vancouver Canucks skates on the ice during an NHL game circa 1995 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.  (B Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

NHL BACKTRACKS AFTER FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS' OFFICE BLASTS LEAGUE FOR ‘DISCRIMINATORY’ JOB FAIR

In the history of the Canucks organization, Odjick holds the record for minutes spent in the penalty box with 2,127.

During the 1996-97 campaign, Odjick lead the league in penalty minutes at 371.

Leftwinger Gino Odjick of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during a game against the St. Louis Blues at General Motors Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The game was a tie, 2-2.

Leftwinger Gino Odjick of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during a game against the St. Louis Blues at General Motors Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The game was a tie, 2-2. (Glenn Cratty/Allsport)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francisco Aquilini, chairman and governor of the Canucks, said in a statement: "Gino was a fan-favourite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice. He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck. Personally, he was a close friend and confidant, someone I could lean on for advice and support. He will be deeply missed."