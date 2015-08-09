Former NHL defenseman Gus Mortson dies at age 90

TIMMINS, Ontario (AP) Angus ''Gus'' Mortson, the eight-time NHL All-Star defenseman who helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win four Stanley Cup titles, died Saturday. He was 90.

Mortson's family announced the death through the Miron-Wilson Funeral Home in Timmins.

Morton had 46 goals, 152 assists and 1,380 penalty minutes in 796 regular-season games in 13 seasons with Toronto, Chicago and Detroit. He had five goals and eight assists in 54 playoff games.

Mortson played on Toronto's championship clubs in 1947, 1948, 1949, and 1951. He led the NHL in penalties four times and fought Detroit great Gordie Howe in the 1948 All-Star game.