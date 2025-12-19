Former NFL standout climbed out of second-story window, fell before facing gun charges, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Myles Jack, a former NFL defensive standout, was hit with gun charges after a bizarre scenario found him in custody.

A news release said Jack was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. in Frisco, Texas, after officers responded to his home for a welfare concern.

When officers arrived at the home at around 5:40 a.m., gunshots were heard, prompting them to establish a perimeter and evacuate nearby homes. Jack then broke out of a second-story window and fell to the ground outside, authorities said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jack was taken to a local hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries" sustained from the fall. Nobody else was inside the home at the time of the incident.

He has been charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, a misdemeanor.

NFL JOURNEYMAN CRACKS HILARIOUS JOKE ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RETURN TO LEAGUE LIKE PHILIP RIVERS

Public records say Jack posted a $100,000 bond.

Jack has not played in the NFL since 2023, when he suited up in three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He first retired from football before that season but made a brief return.

Jack was the 36th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, with injury concerns dropping him out of the first round. There was speculation that the Jaguars considered taking him with the fifth pick, but they opted for Jalen Ramsey instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He then played for the Steelers in 2022 before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles the next year. However, after his short retirement, he returned to Pittsburgh.

In between his NFL stints, he purchased a minor league ice hockey team with his mother.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.