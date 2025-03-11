Former NFL player David Pollack asks for prayers after revealing wife will undergo surgery for brain cancer

Former Georgia standout and ex-ESPN college football analyst David Pollack took to social media this week to ask for prayers as his wife prepares to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Pollack, 42, shared the news in a post on X, asking that the community rally behind his family as his wife, Lindsey, is due to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

"I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different," his post read.

"If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!"

Former NFL player and current ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee responded to the post saying, "All my positive vibes and prayers brother."

The NFL Network’s Scott Hanson added, "Praying for her, you, your family and the health care team. I hope you are heartened by the thousands of responses here. And more so by the character of our great God."

Pollack earned First Team All-America accolades in three seasons at Georgia and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as one of the most dominant defensive ends in SEC history.

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, but his promising NFL career was cut short after he suffered a serious neck injury in his second season.

Pollack served as a college football analyst for ESPN from 2009 to 2023.

He and his wife founded The Pollack Family Foundation, which aims to empower families "by providing for basic needs and fundamental care as we invest in opportunities to encourage 'Faith. Family. Community.'"

Pollack also hosts the "Family Goals" podcast with pastor Jonathan Howes, where they discuss faith, family and sports.