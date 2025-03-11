Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

Former NFL player David Pollack asks for prayers after revealing wife will undergo surgery for brain cancer

Pollack's NFL career was cut short after he sustained a serious neck injury

Former Georgia standout and ex-ESPN college football analyst David Pollack took to social media this week to ask for prayers as his wife prepares to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with brain cancer. 

Pollack, 42, shared the news in a post on X, asking that the community rally behind his family as his wife, Lindsey, is due to undergo surgery on Wednesday. 

David Pollack on field

David Pollack, ex-ESPN college football analyst and former NFL linebacker, speaks to the media ahead of GameDay at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, Oct. 28, 2022. (IMAGN)

"I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different," his post read.  

"If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!"

Former NFL player and current ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee responded to the post saying, "All my positive vibes and prayers brother." 

The NFL Network’s Scott Hanson added, "Praying for her, you, your family and the health care team. I hope you are heartened by the thousands of responses here. And more so by the character of our great God." 

David Pollack celebrates

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end David Pollack celebrates a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Bulldogs won 19-13. (Dale Zanine USA Today Sports)

CHARGERS' JIM HARBAUGH LOVES SEEING NFL STARS BEING OPEN ABOUT THEIR FAITH: 'IT'S INSPIRING'

Pollack earned First Team All-America accolades in three seasons at Georgia and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as one of the most dominant defensive ends in SEC history. 

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, but his promising NFL career was cut short after he suffered a serious neck injury in his second season. 

David Pollack looks on

Cincinnati Bengals' David Pollack is all smiles after his sack on the Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Dec. 4, 2005. (The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger)

Pollack served as a college football analyst for ESPN from 2009 to 2023. 

He and his wife founded The Pollack Family Foundation, which aims to empower families "by providing for basic needs and fundamental care as we invest in opportunities to encourage 'Faith. Family. Community.'" 

Pollack also hosts the "Family Goals" podcast with pastor Jonathan Howes, where they discuss faith, family and sports.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.