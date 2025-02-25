Chargers' Jim Harbaugh loves seeing NFL stars being open about their faith: 'It's inspiring'

At 61 years old, the drive for Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh remains ever energetic, ready to attack each day.

On Tuesday morning, it was the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that had Harbaugh alert, attentive and all smiles as he spoke with Fox News Digital on behalf of Invivyd.

"Blessed to be here and be able to wake up today," Harbaugh said. "[To] be 61 years old, be in the middle of the competition, be in the Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine, and watch guys go through just some of the best times of their lives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Very thankful and much gratitude for that."

Blessed has a profound meaning for Harbaugh, someone who has been very open about his Christian values.

Harbaugh used the timeless saying, "faith, family, football," to describe his life. It is something he truly lives by, with his faith being the guiding force to the two pillars that comes after it.

CHARGERS' JIM HARBAUGH ON CONTROVERSIAL TUSH PUSH: ‘GET GOOD AT IT OR STOP IT’

"Those priorities, I can keep things straight in my mind if I can make sure I’m keeping those three," he explained. "It’s just the best advice I’ve ever gotten, it comes from the Bible: ‘Seek first the kingdom of God, and all else will be added onto you.’

"So, that’s the priority. That’s the gameplan, and nobody pays better interest than the Lord."

Harbaugh is not the only athlete in the NFL who has tapped into their faith, and furthermore, been very open about speaking about it.

Take Houston Texans second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud for instance. Harbaugh's Chargers lost to Stroud and the Texans in the Wild Card Round last month, and during his postgame interview, like many before, he thanked God for the opportunity to play the game he loves.

"First and foremost, all glory has to go to my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ," Stroud said. "I feel so unqualified, but the Lord has qualified me to play in this great city, this great state and I’m just so grateful for who I serve."

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins and so many others have also publicly tapped into their faith, and let it be known how much it drives them on and off the gridiron.

"It's inspiring," Harbaugh simply said when asked how great it is to see players openly discussing their faith.

In the Chargers' locker room, Harbaugh explained how, in all faiths, his team is strong. He mentioned punter J.K. Scott as someone who truly embodies the three-word mantra he lives by.

"He’s our punter, and he’s one of the best punters in the game. But he’s also a brother in Christ, and he’s our team chaplain, if you will," Harbaugh said of Scott. "We get that on a daily basis, and just to watch him be the kind of person he is, dad that he is, husband that he is, and teammate that he is.

"Gosh, nobody has it better than us at the Chargers to have him and others – strong Christians like that. It’s pretty awesome."

HARBAUGH HERE TO HELP

This offseason, Harbaugh’s coaching involves spreading information about a multilayered prevention approach to fighting COVID-19, which remains a serious health issue, even if the world is no longer in a pandemic.

From Oct. 7, 2023, through Sept. 8, 2024, Invivyd found there were over 656,000 hospitalizations, 112,302 of which were intensive care unit admissions, and over 58,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a coach, you want to see people not sidelined in the game, at the game and gathering without having that fear," he said. "Proud to have partnered with Invivyd. People think COVID is old news, don’t really like talking about it as much. But facts are it’s still around, and [we] don’t know the long-term effects.

"People are still getting sick, still being hospitalized, some still dying, especially those who are immunocompromised. It could be yourself, could be somebody you know, somebody that’s a friend or family. And there are options, so talk to your doctor — bottom line."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.