Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Former NFL player Antonio Dennard killed in Pennsylvania shooting: reports

Dennard, 32, played for the Packers, Jaguars and Giants

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard, who last played with the Green Bay Packers, died early Sunday morning after being involved in a shooting outside a restaurant in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. 

Dennard, 32, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 3:15 a.m. E.T. after a shooting took place at a bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, WFMZ reported, citing the Berks County Coroner's Office. 

Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on Aug. 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.  

Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on Aug. 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.   (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON JR PLAYS MONTHS AFTER BEING WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

According to the outlet, his death has been ruled a homicide. 

Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on Aug. 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.  

Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on Aug. 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.   (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dennard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent out of Langston University in 2012 but was waived later that year. 

Antonio Dennard #35 of the Green Bay Packers runs through drills during rookie mini camp at Don Hudson Center on May 16, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Antonio Dennard #35 of the Green Bay Packers runs through drills during rookie mini camp at Don Hudson Center on May 16, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had a short stint with the New York Giants in 2013 before joining the Packers practice squad.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.