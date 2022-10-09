Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr plays months after being wounded in shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. received a standing ovation when he returned to FedExField more than a month after he was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery.

Robinson was activated for the game and was in full pads and gear when he ran out onto the field ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans. The rookie running back received one carry for two yards in the first quarter as Washington hoped to snap their three-game losing streak.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Robinson was on the right track to play in the game and talked about the former Alabama standout’s mental well-being going into Week 5.

"Well, I think his mental frame of mind is really good," Rivera said. "I do. One thing we walked about is how fortunate he was and he understands that he gets that and I think it’s kind of given him a little bit more insight as to every moment is precious.

"Being back out here on the field today, you could see the joy in which he was running around. I mean, he really wanted to do more. We had to slow him down a little bit because what the doctors had prescribed and trainers was, ‘Go out, do a workout, do a couple of series on the side with the strength conditioning staff and trainers,’ and then he finished up, then they would allow him to come over and work a little bit. He finished up in great shape. He came over, they allowed us to put him in a couple of smattering plays on each period. He took those plays, looked pretty good.… I think right now I think he’s in a good place and for us as a football team."

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Aug. 28 shooting. One of the bullets struck his knee but passed through without causing any significant damage.

Robison recently returned to the practice field and said he was happy to be around everyone again.

"It was beautiful. Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again. Just a beautiful day," Robinson told reporters after practice on Wednesday.

