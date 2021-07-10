Former NFL GM: Big Ben won't survive season as Steelers' starter

Is Big Ben likely to end up benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? One former NFL general manager and current analyst thinks so.

Former New York Jets general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum was on "Get Up!" Thursday and said: "He’s going to be bad, and I expect him to be benched by the middle of the season."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tannenbaum said Roethlisberger doesn’t throw the ball down the field as much as he used to, and he believes the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey will hurt the protection of the offensive line.

Tannenbaum also said he thinks Big Ben will keep getting rid of the ball earlier and earlier to avoid injuries, which will adversely affect the team’s offense.

Roethlisberger helped the Steelers begin the season 11-0 and passed for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also passed for 501 yards and 4 touchdowns with 4 interceptions in a playoff loss to the Browns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even though the 39-year-old QB is aging, he still has the ability to throw the ball around and create points more than Tannenbaum gives him credit for, Larry Brown Sports reports. The Steelers currently have Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph on the roster.