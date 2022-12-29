Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Former NASCAR car owner ordered to pay $31 million in bankruptcy proceedings: report

Ron Devine filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Almost five years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, former NASCAR Cup Series car owner Ron Devine has been ordered to pay $31 million after proceedings.

Associated companies and trusts will also have to pay the bank that issued loans, the IRS, employees and others still owed money through approved claims of the bankruptcy, according to FOX Sports.

BK Racing owner Ron Devine, left, and Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 83 E.J. Wade Construction Toyota, speak with the media at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia, on April 22, 2016. (Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

Devine owned BK Racing from 2012 to 2018, which paid Devine-affiliated trusts and companies $6 million and another $11 million in debt that a trustee claims requires reimbursement.

A judge ruled that Devine did not comply with discovery procedures of financial disclosures, so he owes the full $31 million.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship logo before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 6, 2022. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Devine testified that the payments in question often covered short-term loans and that he had done all he could to comply with requests of financial disclosures. "I'm trying as hard as I can... to keep up with this thing," he said.

Devine, also a Burger King franchise owner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just three days before the 2018 Daytona 500. He was stripped of team ownership in favor of a trustee.

Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 10 Toyota, practices for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 19, 2016. (Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images)

BK Racing had just three top-10 finishes; their best finish was a sixth-place result by Matt DiBenedetto at Bristol in 2016.