Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Former MLB slugger seeks to be moderator in possible Trump-Harris presidential debate

Former President Trump says he was willing to commit to at least 2 debates with Vice President Kamala Harris

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Trump 'absolutely' willing to debate Kamala Harris: 'It's important' Video

Trump 'absolutely' willing to debate Kamala Harris: 'It's important'

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin has more on the emerging Trump campaign strategy for Kamala Harris as the former president looks to debate her on 'Special Report.' 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former Major League Baseball slugger Jose Canseco threw his hat into the ring as a potential moderator for a presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Canseco made the assertion on Tuesday in a post on X as Trump said he "would be willing to do more than one debate" with Harris as the election looms.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jose Canseco in Oakland

Former Oakland Athletics Jose Canseco is seen on the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels on July 21, 2024 at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I should moderate the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris," he wrote.

Canseco might have to battle it out with David Muir and Lindsey Davis as they were named as the moderators for the next debate. Initially, it was supposed to be Trump going up against President Biden, but the latter’s shocking announcement Sunday changed everything.

Biden dropped out of his campaign for re-election and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.

Trump said he would be willing to debate Harris multiple times.

RAYS' TAYLOR WALLS: DONALD TRUMP-INSPIRED HIT CELEBRATION WASN'T ENDORSEMENT OF PRESIDENT

Kamala Harris speaks

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Absolutely. I'd want to. I think it's important," Trump said Tuesday when asked by Fox News' Bill Melugin on a conference call with reporters if he would commit to debating Harris at least once.

"I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually," Trump said.

Harris on Monday night announced that she had locked up the nomination by landing commitments of backing from a majority of the nearly 4,000 delegates to next month's Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Trump told reporters that debating Harris instead of Biden "will be no different because they have the same policies."

Trump Faith & Freedom

Former President Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" policy conference in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2024. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s debate with Biden on June 27 ultimately marked the downfall of Biden’s re-election bid.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Bill Melguin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.