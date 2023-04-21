Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Former Mets star David Wright surprises bartender wearing his jersey

Wright spent 15 seasons with the New York Mets

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A David Wright fan got the surprise of a lifetime while working her shift at a San Francisco bar.

The bartender was rocking a black Wright jersey when she turned around and was suddenly face-to-face with the person whose uniform she was wearing.

It took the woman a second or two to realize whom she was talking to before she cracked a laugh and turned around in disbelief.

David Wright waving to fans

David Wright, #5 of the New York Mets, runs to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 30, 2018, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Coworkers could be heard in the background laughing, and the bartender still couldn't believe her eyes.

The two shared a hug before she said "I thought you guys were f--king with me."

 From 2004 to 2018. Wright played for the New York Mets, where he was a seven-time All-Star before his career was cut short due to myriad injuries. He played in just 67 games from 2015 through his retirement, having missed the entire 2017 season and only returning in 2018 for his farewell.

David Wright, #5 of the New York Mets, waves to the crowd after leaving a game against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Citi Field on September 29, 2018, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Marlins 1-0 in 13 innings.   (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Wright is still heavily involved with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2001 MLB Draft, having been to several spring trainings since retirement.

David Wright, #5 of the New York Mets, waves to the crowd after leaving a game against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at Citi Field on September 29, 2018. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

He's out in San Francisco while the team is in the middle of its four-game set with the Giants.