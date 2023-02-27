Expand / Collapse search
Former Mets pitching prospect Matt Pobereyko dead at 31

Pobereyko reportedly died from a heart attack

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former New York Mets pitching prospect Matt Pobereyko, who most recently played in Mexico, died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday. He was 31. 

News of Pobereyko’s passing was first reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez, but several of his former teams have since confirmed his death. 

"The Sioux City Explorers regretfully announce the passing of pitcher Matt Pobereyko on February 24, 2023," the Iowa-based professional minor league team where Pobereyko spent time between 2019 and 2022, said in a statement. 

Mexico's Caneros de Los Mochis pitcher Matt Pobereyko throws the ball during their Caribbean Series semifinal game against the Dominican Republic's Tigres de Licey at the Forum La Guaira stadium on Feb. 9, 2023. 

Mexico's Caneros de Los Mochis pitcher Matt Pobereyko throws the ball during their Caribbean Series semifinal game against the Dominican Republic's Tigres de Licey at the Forum La Guaira stadium on Feb. 9, 2023.

"Words cannot express the grief and sorrow we feel today for Matt’s family, friends, teammates and his fans," Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. 

"He truly loved being an Explorer and being a part of this community. He was as fierce of a friend as he was as a competitor. We will miss him as a baseball player, but even more so as a friend."

A general view of the MLB logo on the on-deck circle during the game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 5, 2022 in Cincinnati.

A general view of the MLB logo on the on-deck circle during the game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 5, 2022 in Cincinnati.

Born on Christmas Eve in Hammond, Indiana, Pobereyko played college baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College before signing a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. 

The right-handed pitcher first joined the Mets organization in 2017 and spent several seasons in the minors. He also spent time with the Miami Marlins organization. 

Baseball: New York Mets logo displayed on a bat sleeve vs Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. 

Baseball: New York Mets logo displayed on a bat sleeve vs Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Pobereyko had most recently pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason, according to the report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.