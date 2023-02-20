Expand / Collapse search
UNLV Rebels
Published

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dead

No cause of death has been cited in Keeler's case

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
University of Las Vegas defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died on Monday.

The university confirmed his death on Instagram writing, "UNLV mourns the passing of Football student-athlete Ryan Keeler."

A cause of death has not yet been released. His death was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. 

Keeler was a sophomore at the university after transferring from Rutgers prior to last season.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Keeler played in two games for the Rebels, totaling eight tackles and one sack in those contests. 

Current and former UNLV players offered their condolences to Keeler’s family via social media on Monday night, including running back Aidan Robbins. 

"Long Live 47," he wrote on his Instagram story. 

UNLV Rebels kicking team helmets and gear wait on the sidelines during the game between UNLV Rebels and San Jose State Spartans on Friday, October 07, 2022, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

UNLV Rebels kicking team helmets and gear wait on the sidelines during the game between UNLV Rebels and San Jose State Spartans on Friday, October 07, 2022, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. (Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Robbins added another that said: "God rest your beautiful soul… love you 4L [for life] boy."

Marcus Arroyo was head coach for the Rebels last season before being fired after posting a 5-7 record, which brought his total to 7-23 in his three seasons there. During the season, he touted Keeler for his versatility on the field. 

"We’re getting a chance to see some guys," Arroyo said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It’s not what you’d like to do, obviously, in a situation where you have all your guys rolling, but it was good to see Ryan get in there and mix it up."

A UNLV Rebels helmet is shown on the sidelines during the team's game against the Hawaii Warriors at Sam Boyd Stadium on November 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A UNLV Rebels helmet is shown on the sidelines during the team's game against the Hawaii Warriors at Sam Boyd Stadium on November 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Keeler was a product of Nazareth Academy in Chicago during his high school days. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.