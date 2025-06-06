Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb reacts to Jalen Hurts skipping Trump White House visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts divided fans when he chose to skip the team's celebratory White House visit in April.

Hurts was one of several Eagles players who chose not to go, alongside AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter and Brandon Graham. But as the quarterback, Hurts' absence garnered particular scrutiny. Hurts told reporters on May 20 that he didn't go because he "wasn't available."

Former Eagles star quarterback Donovan McNabb, who says he's mentored Hurts since coming to Philadelphia, gave his reaction to his protégé's absence in an interview with Fox News Digital. McNabb also suggested that Hurts' absence was based on a decision.

"I don't have a problem with it at all. I agree, I totally agree with him and the decision that he made, it's a grown man decision, and he stuck with it," McNabb said. "And for him, his focus again is to get himself ready to possibly get back to another Super Bowl."

McNabb added that he would have made the same decision as Hurts.

Hurts also raised eyebrows again when he attended the Met Gala the following week after missing the White House.

Still, the vast majority of the Eagles' roster and coaching staff did attend the White House and celebrated with Trump, as well as the president's daughter, Ivanka. Those players included star running back Saquon Barkley.

"It's everybody's choice," McNabb said of the players who went. "You don't harp on anybody else's decision of what they made, it's a decision. It's a personal decision that he made, for both, for Jalen and for Saquon," McNabb said.

"And again, after you do your visit or whatever it may be, you get right back to focusing on the task at hand and seeing if you can have that opportunity to be invited back to the White House."

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl back in 2018, the team decided not to attend the White House. Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests.

The Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House several weeks before the Eagles did, to commemorate their World Series title. Mookie Betts, who skipped a visit in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox, attended this year.