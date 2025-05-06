Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Eagles

Fans criticize Eagles' Jalen Hurts for Met Gala attendance after skipping White House visit

Hurts didn't go the White House due to 'scheduling conflicts'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was ripped by fans on social media for attending the Met Gala on Monday when the quarterback did not attend the White House during the Eagles’ recent visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. 

Hurts did not attend the Eagles Super Bowl celebration with President Donald Trump due to "scheduling conflicts," Fox News confirmed. 

Hurts was at the Met Gala with his wife, Bry Burrows.

Jalen and Bry Burrows

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hurts was not the only Eagles player to skip their White House visit. 

Star wide receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith were also among players not present.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend The Met Museum gala on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hurts’ teammate, Saquon Barkley, was also in attendance at the Met Gala on Monday. Barkley faced criticism for interacting with Trump on social media and pushed back against the blowback he received. 

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on X in April. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Trump and Saquon Barkley

President Donald Trump walks with Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, April 27, 2025, in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While Hurts has received criticism for his decision to skip the Eagles celebration at the White House, others have supported the quarterback’s decision. 

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.