Fans criticize Eagles' Jalen Hurts for Met Gala attendance after skipping White House visit

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was ripped by fans on social media for attending the Met Gala on Monday when the quarterback did not attend the White House during the Eagles’ recent visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Hurts did not attend the Eagles Super Bowl celebration with President Donald Trump due to "scheduling conflicts," Fox News confirmed.

Hurts was at the Met Gala with his wife, Bry Burrows.

Hurts was not the only Eagles player to skip their White House visit.

Star wide receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith were also among players not present.

Hurts’ teammate, Saquon Barkley, was also in attendance at the Met Gala on Monday. Barkley faced criticism for interacting with Trump on social media and pushed back against the blowback he received.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on X in April. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

While Hurts has received criticism for his decision to skip the Eagles celebration at the White House, others have supported the quarterback’s decision.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

